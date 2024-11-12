Verbio SE: Overcoming Q1 Challenges, Optimistic for HY2 2024/25

Verbio SE faced challenging market conditions in Q1 2024/25, with EBITDA decreasing to EUR -6.6 million from EUR 48.8 million in Q1 2023/24.

The company confirmed its forecast, expecting significant earnings increases in HY 2 2024/25, with an EBITDA range of EUR 120 million to EUR 160 million for the financial year.

The European biofuels market weakened, primarily due to lower demand for GHG reductions in Germany, impacting Verbio's gross margin.

Investments in Q1 2024/25 totaled EUR 25.9 million, focusing on the South Bend plant, expansion in Germany, and a new production plant for specialty chemicals.

The Biodiesel segment's revenue dropped to EUR 197.1 million, affected by declining biodiesel prices and lower GHG quota sales, while the Bioethanol/Biomethane segment's revenue remained stable.

Verbio supports the BMUV draft paper, which could positively impact GHG quota sales in the second half of the year, but there is uncertainty regarding potential inventory impairments.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly statement as of September 30, 2024 (Q1 2024/2025) / Analysts and Investors Earnings Call, at Verbio is on 12.11.2024.

The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 13,190EUR and was down -1,38 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,160EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,23 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.466,38PKT (-0,72 %).





