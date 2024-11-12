PVA TePla: Boosted Profitability Outshines Modest Revenue Growth

PVA TePla AG reported a 3.7% increase in nine-month revenues to EUR 198.3 million and an 11.1% increase in EBITDA to EUR 32.4 million.

The main growth drivers were metrology systems for ultrasonic microscopy and joining and finishing technologies.

The company confirmed and specified its 2024 forecast, with revenues and EBITDA expected at the lower end of the previously announced ranges.

PVA TePla made significant progress in the silicon carbide area, producing SiC powder with high quality and reproducibility.

The Semiconductor Systems segment contributed 68.5% of total revenue, driven by demand for crystal growing systems and acoustic metrology systems.

Operating cash flow improved significantly to EUR 21.2 million, turning positive from a negative EUR -0.01 million in the first nine months of 2023.

