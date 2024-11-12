CANCOM SE: Slight Growth Amid Tough Market Challenges

CANCOM Group experienced slight sales growth in Q3 2024, with revenue increasing to €422.6 million from €415.8 million the previous year.

EBITDA for the third quarter was €31.0 million, down from €35.0 million in the same period the previous year.

Operating cash flow improved to €58.5 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to €-9.9 million the previous year.

The forecast for the 2024 financial year was adjusted on 11 November 2024, with expectations of lower turnover, gross profit, EBITDA, and EBITA compared to previous forecasts.

CANCOM Group is a leading digital business provider, offering IT solutions, managed services, and cloud services, with a focus on digital evolution and reducing IT complexity for customers.

The company is headquartered in Munich, employs over 5,600 people, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the TecDAX and SDAX indices.

The next important date, Interim report as of September 30, 2024, at CANCOM SE is on 12.11.2024.

The price of CANCOM SE at the time of the news was 22,730EUR and was down -1,64 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,880EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,66 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.464,41PKT (-0,74 %).





