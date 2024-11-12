OHB SE: Exciting Insights in 9-Month Interim Report 2024!

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 13% to EUR 72.5 million compared to the previous year.

Order backlog grew by 22% year-on-year, reaching EUR 2,120 million.

Total revenues for the first nine months were EUR 715.8 million, a decrease of 3% from the previous year.

Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l. successfully completed a voluntary public takeover offer, now holding approximately 28.6% of OHB SE's shares.

OHB SE plans to delist from the stock market to support its long-term growth strategy as a privately held company.

The equity ratio decreased to 30.0% as of September 30, 2024, from 32.7% at the end of 2023.

The price of OHB at the time of the news was 45,15EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.






