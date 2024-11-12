OHB SE: Exciting Insights in 9-Month Interim Report 2024!
OHB SE navigates a transformative phase with a 13% rise in adjusted EBITDA and a 22% surge in order backlog, despite a slight dip in revenues. Orchid Lux's takeover marks a strategic shift towards privatization.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 13% to EUR 72.5 million compared to the previous year.
- Order backlog grew by 22% year-on-year, reaching EUR 2,120 million.
- Total revenues for the first nine months were EUR 715.8 million, a decrease of 3% from the previous year.
- Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l. successfully completed a voluntary public takeover offer, now holding approximately 28.6% of OHB SE's shares.
- OHB SE plans to delist from the stock market to support its long-term growth strategy as a privately held company.
- The equity ratio decreased to 30.0% as of September 30, 2024, from 32.7% at the end of 2023.
The price of OHB at the time of the news was 45,15EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.
-0,66 %
0,00 %
+1,34 %
+4,13 %
+8,74 %
+13,36 %
+18,08 %
+125,38 %
+368,52 %
ISIN:DE0005936124WKN:593612
