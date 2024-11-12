Leifheit Surges: Profitability Soars in First 9 Months of 2024

Leifheit AG confirms an upward trend and significantly increases profitability in the first nine months of 2024.

Group turnover slightly increased to EUR 200.8 million, with a 6.3% rise in the third quarter compared to the previous year.

Profitability improved with a gross margin increase to 44.3% and Group EBIT significantly higher at EUR 10.3 million.

Free cash flow rose by 9.9% to EUR 14.3 million, and the forecast for turnover, EBIT, and free cash flow for the full year 2024 is confirmed.

The new corporate strategy focuses on profitable growth and cost efficiency, with significant growth in the e-commerce channel and advertising activities.

The Wellbeing segment saw a decline in turnover, while the Private Label segment experienced a 7.0% increase, driven by growth in kitchen and laundry care products.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Leifheit is on 12.11.2024.

