Q3 in line with est.; consulting on the road to recovery

Topic: QBY released Q3 results that were largely in line with our estimates on the top- and bottom-line. Especially profitability remains on a strongly improved level compared to the previous year. In detail:

Q3 sales increased 3.5% yoy to € 47.0m (eNuW: € 47.3m; eCons: € 47.4m), again driven by the managed service segment but also a sequential improvement of the consulting segment. Managed service sales increased 6.2% yoy to € 32.9m (eNuW: € 32.8m) and achieved an improved segment gross margin of 79.9% (+1pp yoy). On the other hand, the consulting segment saw a further decline, as sales were down 2.6% yoy to € 14.1m (eNuW: € 14.5m). Yet, we saw a sequential improvement of 4.2% qoq, which is pointing towards a recovery, in our view, as the segment gross margin also improved slightly by 0.4pp qoq to 7.1%. Mind you, management targets to substantially increase the consulting margin going forward, driven by an increased utilization as well as a higher near- and off-shoring ratio (target: 20%; 13% at Q3 ‘24). Overall gross profit came in at € 7.6m (eNuW: € 7.8m; eCons: € 8.4m, implying a margin of 16.2% (+0.9pp yoy).