Softing's Q3 & 9-Month 2024 Interim Statement Revealed!

Softing AG experienced a 20% year-on-year decline in total revenue for the first nine months of 2024, amounting to EUR 69.8 million, due to weak sales markets in mechanical engineering and process manufacturing sectors.

Incoming orders for Softing fell by 28% from EUR 67.9 million to EUR 48.8 million, with a significant reduction in open orders from EUR 52.7 million to EUR 25.7 million.

The North American factory automation market, which had previously boosted revenue by over 50%, is now showing signs of an overbought market, leading to a 25% drop in revenue in the Industrial segment.

The Automotive segment saw a 16% increase in revenue from EUR 16.0 million to EUR 18.7 million, despite industry challenges, but faced higher start-up costs and project delays, impacting operating EBIT negatively.

The IT Networks segment's revenue remained flat at EUR 5.2 million, with operating EBIT declining due to non-capitalized development and maintenance costs, although an increase in revenue is expected in the fourth quarter.

Softing AG aims to achieve the lower end of its guidance with an operating EBIT of around EUR 4 million and revenue of approximately EUR 105 million, contingent on completing high-volume, high-margin transactions in the final quarter.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Softing is on 12.11.2024.

The price of Softing at the time of the news was 3,7100EUR and was down -1,59 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,7000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,27 % since publication.





