Medios AG: Record Q3 2024 with Soaring Earnings & Margins!

Medios AG reported a record Q3 2024 with EBITDA pre1 reaching €24.6 million, a 42.9% increase compared to the previous year.

The EBITDA pre1 margin for Q3 2024 was 5.0%, reflecting a significant improvement in profit margins.

Revenue for the nine-month period of 2024 increased by 4.2% to €1,400.5 million, with EBITDA pre1 up 20.6% to €55.8 million.

The Patient-Specific Therapies segment saw a more than 10% growth in EBITDA pre1 compared to the same quarter last year, despite a revenue decline.

The new International Business segment, including Ceban Pharmaceuticals, generated €47.3 million in revenue and contributed €9.8 million to EBITDA pre1.

Medios confirmed its 2024 outlook, expecting revenues between €1.9 billion and €2.1 billion and EBITDA pre1 between €82 million and €91 million.

The price of Medios at the time of the news was 16,060EUR and was up +3,21 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.450,00PKT (-0,84 %).





