    Original-Research

    DEMIRE AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • DEMIRE AG: Refinanzierung erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    • Zielpreis von 1,50 EUR für die nächsten 12 Monate
    • Moody's stuft Anleihe auf Caa2 mit stabilem Ausblick
    Foto: demire AG

    ^
    Original-Research: DEMIRE AG - from NuWays AG

    12.11.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of NuWays AG to DEMIRE AG

    Company Name: DEMIRE AG
    ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 12.11.2024
    Target price: EUR 1.50
    Target price on sight of: 12 months
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

    Refinancing finalized - Full focus on operations

    Yesterday, DMRE announced that the company had successfully the terms and maturity of its corporate bond in a procedure under the German Bond Act. This comes after in the beginning of September, bondholders representing more than 90% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the bond agreed to the amendment and extension of the bond. The technical implementation has now taken place and the bond under the new conditions is already tradeable again on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

    As agreed upon, DMRE repaid EUR 49.9m (10% of outstanding amount) at par on 22nd October. Further, the company repaid EUR 4.6m below par as part of a tender offer process. In addition to this, EUR 190.8 were also repurchased below par (76.25%) and cancelled following the communicated backstop agreement. On top of this, management aims to repurchase a further amount of EUR 1.3m on the basis of the backstop agreement soon.

    With this, DMRE already redeemed EUR 245.3m, reducing the outstanding volume to EUR 254m. In the process, the company made use of a shareholder loan by Apollo to the tune of EUR 92.9m. Mind you, the maturity of the bond was extended to 2027 at an increased interest rate of 5%. Yet, management is incentivized to reduce the volume further going forward, given penalty fees of 3% if the bond is not reduced by another EUR 50m until YE '25 as well as 2% if it has not been reduced by EUR 50m until YE '26. Moreover, a PIK interest of 3% will kick in starting FY '27. On this basis, we expect DMRE to dispose further assets in order to shore up liquidity. Management is confident to close 3 deals until YE '24 und dispose overall EUR 50m until FY '25e.

    Besides this, the company received positive news regarding the rating of its bond, which Moody's upgraded to Caa2 while changing the outlook to stable. The stock remains undervalued given the significant and, in our view, unjustified NAV discount of 73%.

    Hence, we reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 1.50 based on NAV.

    +++ For further information on the company's strategy following the refinancing, there will be a roundtable
    discussion with CFO Tim Brückner on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. ( LINK) +++

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31279.pdf

    Contact for questions:
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2027521 12.11.2024 CET/CEST

    DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate

    ISIN:DE000A0XFSF0WKN:A0XFSF

     

    Rating: Buy
    Analyst:


