Alzchem Group Joins Forces with FC Bayern Basketball!
Alzchem Group teams up with FC Bayern Basketball for the 2024 season, spotlighting their premium Creapure brand in sports nutrition. This partnership highlights German innovation and excellence.
- Alzchem Group has partnered with FC Bayern Basketball for the 2024 season as an official gold partner.
- Alzchem's premium brand, Creapure, is recognized for its high purity and quality in sports nutrition, specifically creatine monohydrate.
- The partnership includes support for FC Bayern Basketball during EuroLeague and BBL seasons, along with joint marketing initiatives.
- Creapure will be prominently featured in FCBB's communication channels, including the BMW Park and the new SAP Garden.
- Alzchem is the only Western manufacturer of creatine, emphasizing "made in Germany" production and innovative technologies.
- Alzchem Group generated sales of EUR 540.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 81.4 million in 2023, employing around 1,690 people across multiple production sites.
The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 53,40EUR and was down -1,29 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,75 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.425,71PKT (-1,02 %).
ISIN:DE000A2YNT30WKN:A2YNT3
