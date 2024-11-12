Accelerating Growth: KSB Vz. Powers Ahead on Success Path
KSB has shown resilience and strategic growth in 2024, with notable achievements in order intake and sales revenue, driven by the KSB SupremeServ Segment and expansion efforts in the USA.
- KSB increased order intake by 2.4% to €2,384 million in the first nine months of 2024, with significant growth in the KSB SupremeServ Segment.
- Sales revenue rose by 2.7% to €2,171 million, with the Valves Segment showing the strongest growth at 8.2%.
- EBIT increased by 4.4% to €188.8 million, despite costs for implementing SAP S/4HANA software.
- The KSB SupremeServ Segment significantly contributed to the growth in order intake, sales revenue, and EBIT.
- KSB is expanding its international presence, particularly focusing on growth in the USA, to counteract economic challenges in Europe and China.
- KSB expects order intake, sales revenue, and EBIT to be in the upper half of the forecast for the 2024 financial year.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at KSB Vz. is on 12.11.2024.
The price of KSB Vz. at the time of the news was 614,00EUR and was up +0,66 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.359,84PKT (-1,51 %).
ISIN:DE0006292030WKN:629203
