ROVEMA and POLO Join Forces for a New Path in Packaging Solutions Through Regional Collaboration
Fernwald, Vienna (ots) - ROVEMA, global leader in packaging machinery, announces
a strategic partnership with POLO. This collaboration will extend ROVEMA's
market reach and international presence through POLO's extensive services and
network in CEE, CCA, and ECA.
United for Growth: A Partnership Focused on Regional Excellence This partnership
will provide ROVEMA with a strong local salesforce and high-quality customer
care, enhancing the company's ability to deliver tailored solutions that address
specific customer needs. By leveraging POLO's professional local market
expertise, ROVEMA's customers will benefit from faster response times, a deeper
understanding of local needs, and expert guidance in packaging technologies.
Together, these capabilities will expand ROVEMA's commitment to exceptional
customer service.
POLO's customers, in turn, will have access to ROVEMA's extensive range of
innovative packaging solutions, which strengthen this collaborative effort. The
company provides advanced dosing systems (including volumetric, gravimetric, and
combined methods), vertical form-fill-seal machines, block packing machines,
cartoning machines, and final packaging machines.
ROVEMA's focus on assisting producers in the automation of their packaging
processes facilitates seamless operations, rendering ROVEMA and POLO optimal
partners for a multitude of packaging requirements across diverse industrial
sectors.
Michael Reisner, CEO of POLO, emphasized the strategic importance of the
partnership: "This collaboration enables tailored solutions and exceptional
support through a strong local network, optimizing operations and ensuring
high-quality service continuity. It marks a significant step for both companies,
ensuring customers receive excellent packaging solutions and personalized
attention in their local markets."
Florian Lude, CSO of ROVEMA: "We are proud to have gained an established and
strong partner in POLO and to be able to jointly ensure extensive market
coverage and excellent customer service in the Eastern European sales
territories."
Together, POLO and ROVEMA are not just addressing current market demands-they
are setting new standards for customer-focused service and innovation, driving
growth and expanding possibilities within the packaging industry.
Website of POLO: https://polo-ag.com/
Website of ROVEMA: https://www.rovema.com
Contact:
POLO Handels GmbH
Marketing Manager, Izem Chaloupka, at mailto:i.chaloupka@polo-ag.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168795/5906518
OTS: ROVEMA GmbH
Together, POLO and ROVEMA are not just addressing current market demands-they
are setting new standards for customer-focused service and innovation, driving
growth and expanding possibilities within the packaging industry.
