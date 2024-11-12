ROVEMA and POLO Join Forces for a New Path in Packaging Solutions Through Regional Collaboration

Fernwald, Vienna (ots) - ROVEMA, global leader in packaging machinery, announces

POLO's customers, in turn, will have access to ROVEMA's extensive range ofinnovative packaging solutions, which strengthen this collaborative effort. Thecompany provides advanced dosing systems (including volumetric, gravimetric, andcombined methods), vertical form-fill-seal machines, block packing machines,cartoning machines, and final packaging machines.ROVEMA's focus on assisting producers in the automation of their packagingprocesses facilitates seamless operations, rendering ROVEMA and POLO optimalpartners for a multitude of packaging requirements across diverse industrialsectors.Michael Reisner, CEO of POLO, emphasized the strategic importance of thepartnership: "This collaboration enables tailored solutions and exceptionalsupport through a strong local network, optimizing operations and ensuringhigh-quality service continuity. It marks a significant step for both companies,ensuring customers receive excellent packaging solutions and personalizedattention in their local markets."Florian Lude, CSO of ROVEMA: "We are proud to have gained an established andstrong partner in POLO and to be able to jointly ensure extensive marketcoverage and excellent customer service in the Eastern European salesterritories."Together, POLO and ROVEMA are not just addressing current market demands-theyare setting new standards for customer-focused service and innovation, drivinggrowth and expanding possibilities within the packaging industry.Website of POLO: https://polo-ag.com/Website of ROVEMA: https://www.rovema.comContact:POLO Handels GmbHMarketing Manager, Izem Chaloupka, at mailto:i.chaloupka@polo-ag.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168795/5906518OTS: ROVEMA GmbH