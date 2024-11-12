    53 Aufrufe 53 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    ROVEMA and POLO Join Forces for a New Path in Packaging Solutions Through Regional Collaboration

    Fernwald, Vienna (ots) - ROVEMA, global leader in packaging machinery, announces
    a strategic partnership with POLO. This collaboration will extend ROVEMA's
    market reach and international presence through POLO's extensive services and
    network in CEE, CCA, and ECA.

    United for Growth: A Partnership Focused on Regional Excellence This partnership
    will provide ROVEMA with a strong local salesforce and high-quality customer
    care, enhancing the company's ability to deliver tailored solutions that address
    specific customer needs. By leveraging POLO's professional local market
    expertise, ROVEMA's customers will benefit from faster response times, a deeper
    understanding of local needs, and expert guidance in packaging technologies.
    Together, these capabilities will expand ROVEMA's commitment to exceptional
    customer service.

    POLO's customers, in turn, will have access to ROVEMA's extensive range of
    innovative packaging solutions, which strengthen this collaborative effort. The
    company provides advanced dosing systems (including volumetric, gravimetric, and
    combined methods), vertical form-fill-seal machines, block packing machines,
    cartoning machines, and final packaging machines.

    ROVEMA's focus on assisting producers in the automation of their packaging
    processes facilitates seamless operations, rendering ROVEMA and POLO optimal
    partners for a multitude of packaging requirements across diverse industrial
    sectors.

    Michael Reisner, CEO of POLO, emphasized the strategic importance of the
    partnership: "This collaboration enables tailored solutions and exceptional
    support through a strong local network, optimizing operations and ensuring
    high-quality service continuity. It marks a significant step for both companies,
    ensuring customers receive excellent packaging solutions and personalized
    attention in their local markets."

    Florian Lude, CSO of ROVEMA: "We are proud to have gained an established and
    strong partner in POLO and to be able to jointly ensure extensive market
    coverage and excellent customer service in the Eastern European sales
    territories."

    Together, POLO and ROVEMA are not just addressing current market demands-they
    are setting new standards for customer-focused service and innovation, driving
    growth and expanding possibilities within the packaging industry.

    Website of POLO: https://polo-ag.com/

    Website of ROVEMA: https://www.rovema.com

    Contact:

    POLO Handels GmbH
    Marketing Manager, Izem Chaloupka, at mailto:i.chaloupka@polo-ag.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168795/5906518
    OTS: ROVEMA GmbH



