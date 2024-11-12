    93 Aufrufe 93 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    AGRANA Targets €80-100M Annual Savings with New Strategy

    AGRANA's ambitious "NEXT LEVEL" strategy aims to slash annual costs by up to €100 million, transforming its structure and boosting efficiency. The plan, set to unfold by 2027, promises significant savings.

    • AGRANA aims to save between €80 million and €100 million in annual costs with its newly adopted Group strategy.
    • The Supervisory Board has approved the new "NEXT LEVEL" strategy, which was first outlined at the Annual General Meeting on July 5, 2024.
    • The strategy includes reorganizing the holding structure into a streamlined strategic holding company and enhancing collaboration through two business units: "Agricultural Commodities & Specialities" and "Food & Beverage Solutions."
    • The restructuring is expected to fully take effect by the 2027|28 financial year, with 5% of the savings anticipated in the current 2024|25 financial year.
    • By the end of the 2027|28 financial year, the NEXT LEVEL strategy is projected to reduce the Group's expenses by a cumulative total of nearly €160 million.
    • After 2027|28, the strategy is expected to continue achieving annual savings of at least €80 million.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 14.01.2025.

    The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 10,850EUR and was down -1,14 % compared with the previous day.
    3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,46 % since publication.


    Agrana Beteiligungs

    0,00 %
    +2,35 %
    +1,40 %
    -11,02 %
    -27,33 %
    -40,11 %
    -37,21 %
    -57,09 %
    ISIN:AT000AGRANA3WKN:A2NB37





