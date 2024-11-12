AGRANA Targets €80-100M Annual Savings with New Strategy

AGRANA aims to save between €80 million and €100 million in annual costs with its newly adopted Group strategy.

The Supervisory Board has approved the new "NEXT LEVEL" strategy, which was first outlined at the Annual General Meeting on July 5, 2024.

The strategy includes reorganizing the holding structure into a streamlined strategic holding company and enhancing collaboration through two business units: "Agricultural Commodities & Specialities" and "Food & Beverage Solutions."

The restructuring is expected to fully take effect by the 2027|28 financial year, with 5% of the savings anticipated in the current 2024|25 financial year.

By the end of the 2027|28 financial year, the NEXT LEVEL strategy is projected to reduce the Group's expenses by a cumulative total of nearly €160 million.

After 2027|28, the strategy is expected to continue achieving annual savings of at least €80 million.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 14.01.2025.

The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 10,850EUR and was down -1,14 % compared with the previous day.

3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,46 % since publication.





