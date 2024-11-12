AGRANA Targets €80-100M Annual Savings with New Strategy
AGRANA's ambitious "NEXT LEVEL" strategy aims to slash annual costs by up to €100 million, transforming its structure and boosting efficiency. The plan, set to unfold by 2027, promises significant savings.
- AGRANA aims to save between €80 million and €100 million in annual costs with its newly adopted Group strategy.
- The Supervisory Board has approved the new "NEXT LEVEL" strategy, which was first outlined at the Annual General Meeting on July 5, 2024.
- The strategy includes reorganizing the holding structure into a streamlined strategic holding company and enhancing collaboration through two business units: "Agricultural Commodities & Specialities" and "Food & Beverage Solutions."
- The restructuring is expected to fully take effect by the 2027|28 financial year, with 5% of the savings anticipated in the current 2024|25 financial year.
- By the end of the 2027|28 financial year, the NEXT LEVEL strategy is projected to reduce the Group's expenses by a cumulative total of nearly €160 million.
- After 2027|28, the strategy is expected to continue achieving annual savings of at least €80 million.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 14.01.2025.
The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 10,850EUR and was down -1,14 % compared with the previous
day.
3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,46 % since publication.
ISIN:AT000AGRANA3WKN:A2NB37
