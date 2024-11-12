CureVac Unveils Q3 2024 Financials & Key Business Updates
CureVac is making strategic strides with a €400 million boost from GSK, advancing its innovative cancer and vaccine programs, while streamlining operations for future growth and efficiency.
- CureVac received a €400 million upfront payment from a restructured collaboration with GSK, increasing their cash position to €551 million and extending their cash runway into 2028.
- The CVGBM Phase 1 glioblastoma study showed 77% of patients had antigen-specific T-cell responses, with data presented at ESMO, SITC, and SNO.
- CureVac initiated a new off-the-shelf program for squamous non-small cell lung cancer, expected to enter Phase 1 in the second half of 2025.
- A new preclinical prophylactic vaccine program for urinary tract infections was initiated, supported by positive preclinical data compared to protein-based vaccines.
- Positive Phase 2 data from a seasonal influenza program licensed to GSK showed strong immune responses, progressing to Phase 3 with a significant milestone payment expected.
- CureVac is undergoing a corporate redesign with a 30% workforce reduction, aiming for significant cost savings from 2025 and increased operational agility.
