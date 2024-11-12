25 practical labs for the circular economy

Graz, Austria (ots) - With more than 25 test labs in Austria, the first-ever

"Circularity Labs Austria" map demonstrates a concentration in the field of the

circular economy that is probably unique in Europe. Most of them, and almost all

of them on an industrial, large-scale, are located around the University of

Leoben. Companies from Austria and abroad are testing here which raw materials

from waste can be used in the circular economy in the future.



In future, we will need closed material cycles instead of the current supply

chains with waste at the end. This is particularly important for Europe, which

has few raw materials. How current waste can be turned into new recycled raw

materials must be tested on a laboratory and industrial scale. Austria is an

international hotspot in this respect - as can be seen from the first survey

conducted by the Green Tech Valley Cluster in cooperation with the BMK and the

University of Leoben (MUL): 25 such practical laboratories along 8 material

flows were identified in the hot-off-the-press "Circularity Labs Austria

(https://www.greentech.at/en/goodies/circularity-labs-austria/) " - probably one

of the largest numbers in Europe in such a small geographical area.





