Austria is a hotspot
25 practical labs for the circular economy
Graz, Austria (ots) - With more than 25 test labs in Austria, the first-ever
"Circularity Labs Austria" map demonstrates a concentration in the field of the
circular economy that is probably unique in Europe. Most of them, and almost all
of them on an industrial, large-scale, are located around the University of
Leoben. Companies from Austria and abroad are testing here which raw materials
from waste can be used in the circular economy in the future.
In future, we will need closed material cycles instead of the current supply
chains with waste at the end. This is particularly important for Europe, which
has few raw materials. How current waste can be turned into new recycled raw
materials must be tested on a laboratory and industrial scale. Austria is an
international hotspot in this respect - as can be seen from the first survey
conducted by the Green Tech Valley Cluster in cooperation with the BMK and the
University of Leoben (MUL): 25 such practical laboratories along 8 material
flows were identified in the hot-off-the-press "Circularity Labs Austria
(https://www.greentech.at/en/goodies/circularity-labs-austria/) " - probably one
of the largest numbers in Europe in such a small geographical area.
Europe's recycling university as an anchor point
As one of the leading "recycling universities" in Europe, the MUL is the
linchpin. The majority of the laboratories are less than 100 km away. "With an
above-average density of practical research laboratories for the circular
economy, Austria stands out in Europe," emphasizes Roland Pomberger, Head of the
Chair of Waste Processing Technology and Waste Management at the University of
Leoben, this 'concentration that is probably unique in Europe'. The large
laboratories on an industrial scale are concentrated in Styria, be it Andritz,
Saubermacher and MUL with the Digital Waste Research Center for many materials,
Binder+Co for metals or ARP for minerals. The technical centers for plastics
recycling can be found in Carinthia with SteinBeis Polyvert and Lindner, as well
as CHASE and JKU in Upper Austria.
Practical research for the circular economy of the future
Most of the laboratories are operated by companies and are open to cooperation,
such as Linetechnology for metals, V-trion in Vorarlberg for textiles, Redwave
for plastics or BEST-Research for wood. "National and international customers
can access these laboratories and benefit from the combined expertise and
industrial scale of the facilities. This unique ecosystem supports them in
obtaining new raw materials - be it plastics, metals, minerals, batteries or
bio-based materials - in practical trials with their existing waste. In this
way, companies worldwide can gradually close material cycles," explains Bernhard
Puttinger, Managing Director of Green Tech Valley: "This first-time compilation
takes into account practical, comprehensive and cooperative research
facilities."
Details & Download Map:
https://www.greentech.at/en/goodies/circularity-labs-austria/
Details & Download Map:
https://www.greentech.at/en/goodies/circularity-labs-austria/
