    Austria is a hotspot

    25 practical labs for the circular economy

    Graz, Austria (ots) - With more than 25 test labs in Austria, the first-ever
    "Circularity Labs Austria" map demonstrates a concentration in the field of the
    circular economy that is probably unique in Europe. Most of them, and almost all
    of them on an industrial, large-scale, are located around the University of
    Leoben. Companies from Austria and abroad are testing here which raw materials
    from waste can be used in the circular economy in the future.

    In future, we will need closed material cycles instead of the current supply
    chains with waste at the end. This is particularly important for Europe, which
    has few raw materials. How current waste can be turned into new recycled raw
    materials must be tested on a laboratory and industrial scale. Austria is an
    international hotspot in this respect - as can be seen from the first survey
    conducted by the Green Tech Valley Cluster in cooperation with the BMK and the
    University of Leoben (MUL): 25 such practical laboratories along 8 material
    flows were identified in the hot-off-the-press "Circularity Labs Austria
    (https://www.greentech.at/en/goodies/circularity-labs-austria/) " - probably one
    of the largest numbers in Europe in such a small geographical area.

    Europe's recycling university as an anchor point

    As one of the leading "recycling universities" in Europe, the MUL is the
    linchpin. The majority of the laboratories are less than 100 km away. "With an
    above-average density of practical research laboratories for the circular
    economy, Austria stands out in Europe," emphasizes Roland Pomberger, Head of the
    Chair of Waste Processing Technology and Waste Management at the University of
    Leoben, this 'concentration that is probably unique in Europe'. The large
    laboratories on an industrial scale are concentrated in Styria, be it Andritz,
    Saubermacher and MUL with the Digital Waste Research Center for many materials,
    Binder+Co for metals or ARP for minerals. The technical centers for plastics
    recycling can be found in Carinthia with SteinBeis Polyvert and Lindner, as well
    as CHASE and JKU in Upper Austria.

    Practical research for the circular economy of the future

    Most of the laboratories are operated by companies and are open to cooperation,
    such as Linetechnology for metals, V-trion in Vorarlberg for textiles, Redwave
    for plastics or BEST-Research for wood. "National and international customers
    can access these laboratories and benefit from the combined expertise and
    industrial scale of the facilities. This unique ecosystem supports them in
    obtaining new raw materials - be it plastics, metals, minerals, batteries or
    bio-based materials - in practical trials with their existing waste. In this
    way, companies worldwide can gradually close material cycles," explains Bernhard
    Puttinger, Managing Director of Green Tech Valley: "This first-time compilation
    takes into account practical, comprehensive and cooperative research
    facilities."

    Details & Download Map:
    https://www.greentech.at/en/goodies/circularity-labs-austria/

    Contact:

    Further inquiries:
    Veronika Pranger | Communication | Green Tech Valley Cluster GmbH
    T: +43676 7508780 | M: mailto:veronika@greentech.at

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169165/5906927
    OTS: Green Tech Valley


