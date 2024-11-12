Delticom Q3 Results: Revenue & EBITDA Surge in First 9 Months

Delticom AG reported an increase in revenues to €318.9 million in the first nine months of 2024, up from €295.4 million in the same period of 2023.

The gross merchandise volume (GMV) for the first nine months of 2024 was €388.8 million, a 7.7% increase from €361.1 million in 2023.

Operating EBITDA rose by 4.1% to €10.6 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to €10.2 million in 2023.

The gross margin increased from 22.6% to 26.3% due to changes in the sales mix and sales management adjustments.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) decreased to €1.2 million from €3.4 million in the first nine months of 2023, primarily due to increased depreciation and amortisation.

The company confirmed its full-year revenue forecast of €450 million to €470 million, with operating EBITDA targeted between €19 million and €21 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Delticom is on 12.11.2024.

The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,2800EUR and was down -2,15 % compared with the previous day.





