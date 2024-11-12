4finance Bond 11.25%: Strong Q3 2024 Results Unveiled!
4finance Holding S.A. showcased robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with notable profit growth and increased loan issuance, particularly in the Czech Republic and Spain.
- 4finance Holding S.A. reported a net profit of €37.6 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of €116.2 million for the nine months ending 30 September 2024.
- Online loan issuance volume remained stable year-on-year at €423.5 million, with strong demand in the Czech Republic and Spain.
- TBI Bank's loan issuance increased by 28% to €832.8 million compared to the same period in 2023.
- Interest income rose by 13% year-on-year to €326.7 million, and the cost to income ratio improved to 41.8%.
- Net receivables increased by 15% to €1,248.2 million as of 30 September 2024, with a gross NPL ratio of 10.1%.
- The company maintained a strong liquidity position with €77.0 million in cash and reduced related party loans to under €10 million.
The price of 4 Finance Unternehmensanleihe 11,25 % bis 02/22 at the time of the news was 102,23EUR and was down -0,01 %
compared with the previous day.
ISIN:XS1417876163WKN:A181ZP
