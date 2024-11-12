LION E-Mobility: Positive Q3 Cash Flow & LION LIGHT Battery Breakthrough

LION E-Mobility AG achieved a positive operating cash flow in Q3 2024 and made significant progress with the LION LIGHT battery.

The company increased sales by 33% in Q3 2024 compared to Q2 2024, reaching EUR 6.4 million, and reduced EBITDA losses by 43%.

Successful tests of the 400-volt LION LIGHT battery with immersion cooling technology were completed, exceeding required parameters and proving performance under extreme conditions.

A German premium OEM invited LION to a tender for the final phase of pre-series development, with delivery scheduled for spring 2025.

LION sold its 30% stake in TÜV Süd Battery Testing GmbH, improving its financial position and impacting earnings positively in Q4 2024.

Despite market challenges, LION is optimistic about future growth, expecting market normalization in Europe by the second half of 2025 and increased demand in North America.

The price of LION E-Mobility at the time of the news was 0,7950EUR and was up +4,61 % compared with the previous day.





