PIERER Mobility: Major Restructuring & Liquidity Needs at KTM AG

PIERER Mobility AG is undergoing significant restructuring due to additional liquidity needs at KTM AG, which accounts for over 95% of its revenue as of June 30, 2024.

Ongoing discussions are taking place with core shareholder Pierer Bajaj AG and major financial creditors regarding financial restructuring and securing bridge financing in the hundreds of millions.

The negotiations are in early stages, making it difficult to predict the outcome, conditions, or size of the additional financing.

The Executive Board aims to stabilize KTM AG's operations and finances, focusing on reducing inventories and production volumes to sustainable levels.

Significant overhead reductions are also planned to stabilize costs and sales from the 2025 financial year, aiming for sustainable competitiveness and profitability.

Further information regarding the restructuring and financing will be provided in due course.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at PIERER Mobility is on 28.01.2025.

The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 12,250EUR and was down -3,92 % compared with the previous day.





