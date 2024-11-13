TAG Immobilien AG: Strong 2024 Results & Dividend Resumption in 2025!

TAG Immobilien AG reported strong operating performance as of 30 September 2024, with expectations for growing results in 2025 and a resumption of dividend payments.

FFO I was EUR 130.5m, nearly matching the previous year (-2%), while adjusted net income from sales in Poland increased significantly to EUR 38.8m (+39%), leading to a positive development of FFO II to EUR 167.5m (+2%).

The German portfolio saw a like-for-like rental growth increase to 2.8%, with residential unit vacancy falling below 4% in October 2024. In Poland, rental growth remained attractive at 3.7%, with over 3,000 rental units completed and plans for 10,000 units by 2028.

EPRA NTA per share rose by 2% to EUR 18.61, and the LTV was reduced to 46.1%. A balanced valuation result in Germany is expected by year-end.

Initial guidance for FY 2025 includes FFO I of EUR 172-176m (+1%), adjusted net income from sales in Poland of EUR 61-67m (+31%), and FFO II of EUR 233-243m (+8%).

A dividend payment of EUR 0.40 per share is planned for the 2024 financial year, marking a return to dividends after a two-year suspension.

