Allianz Sees 14% Surge in Q3 2024 Operating Profit
Allianz's financial performance soared in Q3 2024, with a 14% rise in operating profit to 3.9 billion euros, driven by robust Property-Casualty results and a notable increase in business volume.
Foto: Peter Kneffel - dpa
- Allianz reported a 14% growth in operating profit for the third quarter of 2024, reaching 3.9 billion euros, mainly due to strong results in the Property-Casualty segment.
- Total business volume for the third quarter increased by 17.3% to 42.8 billion euros, with significant contributions from the Life/Health and Property-Casualty segments.
- For the first nine months of 2024, Allianz's total business volume rose by 9.6% to 133.9 billion euros, and operating profit increased by 7.9% to 11.8 billion euros.
- Shareholders’ core net income for the third quarter was 2.5 billion euros, a 23% increase, while for the first nine months, it rose by 12.3% to 7.6 billion euros.
- Allianz's Solvency II capitalization ratio improved to 209% by the end of the third quarter of 2024, indicating strong financial stability.
- Allianz completed a share buy-back program worth 1.5 billion euros by October 2024 and expects its full-year operating profit to be in the upper half of the target range of 14.8 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros.
The next important date, Results Q3 2024, at Allianz is on 13.11.2024.
At this time, the index DAX was at 19.028,00PKT (-0,19 %).
+0,86 %
-1,41 %
-3,47 %
+12,10 %
+28,38 %
+39,39 %
+30,48 %
+118,55 %
+92,07 %
ISIN:DE0008404005WKN:840400
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte