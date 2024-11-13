SoftwareOne Unveils Exciting Q3 2024 Trading Update
SoftwareOne navigates a challenging landscape in Q3 2024, balancing modest revenue growth with a dip in EBITDA. While regional performances vary, new leadership aims for sustainable growth and potential strategic shifts.
Foto: KEYSTONE | URS FLUEELER - picture alliance
- SoftwareOne's Q3 2024 group revenue increased by 3.1% YoY in constant currency to CHF 236.7 million, but adjusted EBITDA decreased by 15.8% YoY to CHF 39.2 million.
- The company faced mixed regional performance, with strong growth in APAC and DACH, but underperformance in Rest of EMEA, NORAM, and LATAM due to sales execution issues and a cautious spending environment.
- New leadership is focusing on restoring client centricity and achieving sustainable growth by addressing execution issues, empowering country organizations, and targeting over CHF 50 million in annual cost savings by Q2 2025.
- Discussions are ongoing regarding a potential going-private transaction, with the Board of Directors planning to present an offer to shareholders or conclude discussions by February 2025.
- Full-year 2024 guidance includes revenue growth of 2-5% YoY in constant currency and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21-23%, with a positive trajectory expected in 2025 to reach 2026 targets of double-digit revenue growth and an EBITDA margin approaching 27%.
- SoftwareOne is implementing a global GTM transformation to align sales resources with client needs, but the accelerated implementation led to sales execution issues, impacting revenue growth and vendor incentive responses.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at SoftwareONE Holding is on 13.02.2025.
ISIN:CH0496451508WKN:A2PTSZ
