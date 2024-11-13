AUTO1 Group Achieves Record Sales and Profit in Best Quarter Ever

AUTO1 Group reported its best-ever quarterly results with record units sold, gross profit, and adjusted EBITDA.

A total of 176,632 units were sold in Q3 2024, representing a 26% increase year over year.

Gross profit reached EUR 187.1 million, up 39% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA was EUR 34.3 million, a significant increase from EUR 0.5 million in Q3 2023.

The Merchant segment sold 157,582 vehicles, generating a gross profit of EUR 144.0 million, while the Retail segment sold 19,050 units with a gross profit of EUR 43.1 million.

The company increased its full-year guidance, targeting 665,000 - 679,000 units sold and a gross profit of EUR 682 - 700 million.

AUTO1 Group operates in over 30 countries and generated EUR 5.5 billion in revenue in 2023, with shares traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at AUTO1 Group is on 13.11.2024.

The price of AUTO1 Group at the time of the news was 9,2625EUR and was up +4,81 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,6675EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,37 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.279,77PKT (-2,10 %).





