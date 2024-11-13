Tonies Registered (A) Surges 21% in Q3, On Track for FY 2024 Goals

Tonies SE reported a 21% revenue growth in Q3 2024, reaching EUR 95.3 million, and a 26.2% increase to EUR 242.1 million for the first nine months of 2024.

North America showed strong performance with a 40.3% YoY revenue increase in Q3, driven by significant wholesale expansion and increased retail presence.

The DACH region recorded a 1.2% revenue increase in Q3, with a 5.7% growth for the first nine months, supported by the launch of new products like Clever Tonies.

Tonies expanded its product portfolio with new franchises like Lalalinos and Book Tonies, contributing to market leadership and appealing to a broader target group.

Ginny McCormick was appointed as Chief Experience Officer to enhance brand, product, and content strategy, emphasizing the company's commitment to global expansion.

Tonies confirmed its guidance for FY 2024, expecting group revenue above EUR 480 million and North American revenue above EUR 200 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6-8%.

