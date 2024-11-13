RENK Group AG: 9M 2024 Revenue Soars 19%, Annual Forecast Confirmed
RENK Group AG has reported a robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with significant growth in revenue and profits, driven primarily by the Vehicle Mobility Solutions segment.
Foto: Stefan Puchner - picture alliance/dpa
- RENK Group AG's revenue increased by 19.3% to €778 million in the first nine months of 2024, with the Vehicle Mobility Solutions (VMS) segment being the strongest driver.
- Adjusted EBIT rose to €112 million, an 8.1% increase from the previous year, with a nine-month EBIT margin of 14.4%.
- The order backlog reached a record €4.8 billion by the end of September 2024, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1x.
- The VMS segment saw a 28.7% increase in sales revenue, reaching €464 million, and a significant EBIT margin improvement in Q3 2024.
- The Marine & Industry (M&I) segment experienced a 9.3% sales revenue increase, with a 36.2% rise in adjusted EBIT, supported by a favorable sales mix.
- RENK Group AG confirms its annual forecast for 2024, targeting sales revenue of around €1.1 billion and adjusted EBIT of €175 to €190 million.
