Voestalpine AG Thrives Amid 2024/25 Economic Challenges

voestalpine AG's revenue decreased slightly to EUR 8 billion in the first half of 2024/25, down from EUR 8.5 billion the previous year.

EBITDA was EUR 718 million, affected by negative one-off effects, compared to EUR 903 million in the previous year.

The company successfully issued its first green bond, raising EUR 500 million to finance sustainable projects.

voestalpine is expanding its production capacity in Indiana, USA, with a EUR 70 million investment, creating 110 new jobs.

The company is involved in international growth projects, including supplying high-speed turnouts for Egypt's first high-speed line.

The outlook for 2024/25 anticipates an EBITDA of around EUR 1.4 billion, with continued strong performance in railway infrastructure, aerospace, and warehouse technology sectors.

