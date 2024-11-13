SMT Scharf Unveils Q3 2024 Results: Key Insights & Highlights

SMT Scharf AG reported consolidated revenue of EUR 19.5 million and operating earnings (EBIT) of EUR -0.5 million for Q3 2024.

For the first nine months of 2024, the company achieved consolidated revenue of EUR 47.9 million and EBIT of EUR -1.3 million.

The Tunnel Logistics segment experienced significant growth due to a major order, while the Coal Mining segment contributed the most to revenue with EUR 34.9 million.

The company has raised its 2024 outlook, expecting consolidated revenue between EUR 87 million and EUR 97 million, and EBIT between EUR 2.8 million and EUR 4.6 million, following the consolidation of Xinsha Monorail.

China was the most important export market for SMT Scharf, contributing EUR 14.0 million in revenue, while revenue in Poland and other foreign markets declined.

The order intake for the first nine months of 2024 was EUR 73.6 million, significantly higher than the previous year's EUR 55.6 million, with high volume orders in the Tunnel segment contributing to this increase.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at SMT Scharf is on 13.11.2024.

The price of SMT Scharf at the time of the news was 8,2000EUR and was down -0,30 % compared with the previous day.

24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,1750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,30 % since publication.





