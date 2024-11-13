Ernst Russ AG: Stellar Business Performance Drives Success
Ernst Russ AG navigated a challenging shipping market in 2024, showcasing resilience with strong earnings and a high operational rate, despite a dip in revenue due to lower charter rates.
- Ernst Russ AG reported a successful business performance for the first nine months of 2024, despite challenges in the shipping industry.
- Revenue decreased by EUR 20.2 million year-on-year to EUR 129.1 million, primarily due to a decline in average daily charter rates.
- The operating result (EBIT) was EUR 51.3 million, with earnings before taxes at EUR 51.8 million and consolidated net income at EUR 33.9 million.
- The ER Group owned 29 ships, mainly container vessels, achieving an operational rate of 96.6% over 8,061 possible operating days.
- The company expects revenue for the 2024 fiscal year to be between EUR 155 million and EUR 175 million, with EBIT projected between EUR 47 million and EUR 67 million.
- Ernst Russ AG is an international ship owner and maritime investment manager based in Hamburg, managing a fleet of 29 vessels and focusing on sustainable value growth for shareholders.
