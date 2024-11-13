Ernst Russ AG: Stellar Business Performance Drives Success

Ernst Russ AG reported a successful business performance for the first nine months of 2024, despite challenges in the shipping industry.

Revenue decreased by EUR 20.2 million year-on-year to EUR 129.1 million, primarily due to a decline in average daily charter rates.

The operating result (EBIT) was EUR 51.3 million, with earnings before taxes at EUR 51.8 million and consolidated net income at EUR 33.9 million.

The ER Group owned 29 ships, mainly container vessels, achieving an operational rate of 96.6% over 8,061 possible operating days.

The company expects revenue for the 2024 fiscal year to be between EUR 155 million and EUR 175 million, with EBIT projected between EUR 47 million and EUR 67 million.

Ernst Russ AG is an international ship owner and maritime investment manager based in Hamburg, managing a fleet of 29 vessels and focusing on sustainable value growth for shareholders.

