SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Unveils Exciting Interim Report for September 2024!

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES reported a positive sales development in the first nine months of 2024, with sales increasing to €61.0 million from €55.8 million in the previous year.

The operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were positive at €1.9 million, compared to €-5.6 million in 2023.

The order intake more than doubled to €70.8 million, with the semiconductor segment contributing significantly with €31.6 million.

The order backlog increased to €68.7 million as of September 30, 2024, and the gross margin improved to 32.3% from 24.3% in the previous year.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES expects 2024 sales between €80.0 to 90.0 million and positive EBIT of €1.0 to 3.5 million, driven by projects in solar cell production, life science, and semiconductors.

The company focuses on innovative machines for thin-film coating and surface treatment, emphasizing sustainability and efficient resource use across various markets.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Singulus Technologies is on 13.11.2024.

The price of Singulus Technologies at the time of the news was 1,3050EUR and was up +0,38 % compared with the previous day.

26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,3550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,83 % since publication.





