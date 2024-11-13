PWO Group Thrives: Strong Performance in First Nine Months of 2024
PWO Group is thriving in 2024, balancing robust new business with softer customer demand. With expanded production in Europe and new clients in China and Mexico, the company champions sustainable innovation.
- PWO Group is on track in the nine-month period of 2024, with strong new business offsetting weaker customer call-offs.
- Revenue for the period was EUR 421.2 million, with EBIT before currency effects at EUR 22.1 million and net income at EUR 9.7 million.
- Capital expenditure increased to EUR 24.4 million, and free cash flow significantly improved to EUR 22.8 million.
- The company expects a lifetime volume of new business between EUR 630 to 680 million, despite some customer projects being postponed to 2025.
- PWO Group is expanding its production capabilities in Eastern Europe, with new sites in Serbia and the Czech Republic, and has secured new customers in China and Mexico.
- The company emphasizes its commitment to climate-friendly lightweight construction and aims to combine economic efficiency with sustainability, focusing on innovation and environmentally friendly mobility.
The price of PWO at the time of the news was 27,40EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
