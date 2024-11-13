Exasol Reports Positive Q3 EBITDA, Confirms Strong Full-Year Outlook

Exasol confirmed preliminary figures for Q3 2024, achieving positive EBITDA for the third consecutive quarter.

Annualized recurring revenues (ARR) increased by 11.6% to EUR 40.4 million as of September 30, 2024.

Revenue grew by 10.6% in the first nine months of 2024 to EUR 29.1 million.

EBITDA rose to EUR 1.0 million in the first nine months of 2024, a significant improvement from EUR -4.1 million in 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 17.8 million as of September 30, 2024.

The full-year outlook for 2024 remains unchanged, with expected EBITDA between EUR 1.5 and 2.0 million and cash between EUR 11 and 13 million.

