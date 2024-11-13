    Original-Research

    NFON AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • NFON AG: Kaufempfehlung mit Kursziel 11,70 EUR
    • Q3: Umsatzsteigerung auf 21,6 Mio. EUR erwartet
    • Hohe wiederkehrende Einnahmen von 94,6% prognostiziert
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    13.11.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of NuWays AG to NFON AG

    Company Name: NFON AG
    ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 13.11.2024
    Target price: EUR 11.70
    Target price on sight of: 12 months
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

    Q3e: Further improving top-line & profitability, chg.

    NFON will release Q3 figures on 21st November. Overall, we expect a solid release including further sequential improvements on top- and bottom-line. In detail:

    Q3 sales are seen to increase 5.4% yoy to EUR 21.6m on the back of imposed prices increases as well as continuous seat growth. Again, we expect an increasing share of recurring revenues of 94.6%, implying recurring revenues of EUR 20.4m. On the other hand, non-recurring hardware sales are seen to remain muted in Q3 with EUR 1.2m. With this, we expect the ARPU to come in at a solid level of EUR 9.94. Yet, we expect a further ARPU improvement going forward, driven by (1) the up-selling of premium solutions as well as (2) the consolidation of botario effective with Q4.

    On this basis, Q3 adj. EBITDA is expected to come in at EUR 2.9m (+10.3% yoy), implying a 13.3% margin. This should be partly driven by an improved gross margin but mainly by the imposed efficiency measures in personnel (eNuW: cost ratio down 1.9pp vs FY '23) and especially sales & marketing (eNuW: other OpEx -1.7pp vs FY '23). Also, FCF should again come in strong with EUR 1.5m (eNuW). Against this backdrop, management should confirm the FY '24 guidance, targeting recurring revenue growth in the mid- to upper single-digit range (eNuW: +5.3% yoy), adj. EBITDA of EUR 10-12m (eNuW: EUR 11.3m) as well as a recurring revenue ratio of 90+% (eNuW: 94.3%). This should be easily achieved, in our view, given 9M '24e adj. EBITDA of EUR 8.5m as well as sequentially improving recurring revenue growth so far in 2024.

    Going forward, we expect the integration of DTS to offer further upside as well as the consolidation of newly acquired AI-subsidiary botario. Here, we also expect strong synergies to arise in the form of cross- and up-selling.

    Overall, the company remains excellently positioned to grasp the highly promising opportunities in the European market for integrated business communication, in our view. As valuation remains attractive at 8.4x EV/EBITDA '24e (5.5x '25e), wer reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 11.70 based on DCF. NFON also remains one of our top-picks as part of the NuWays Alphalist.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31297.pdf

    Contact for questions:
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2028591 13.11.2024 CET/CEST

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur NFON Aktie

    Die NFON Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,87 % und einem Kurs von 5,45 auf Tradegate (12. November 2024, 22:26 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der NFON Aktie um +0,93 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -6,84 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von NFON bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 90,26 Mio..

    Die letzten 1 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 11,000Euro.


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst:


    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
