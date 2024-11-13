HEIDELBERG anticipates a very strong second half to financial year 2024/2025 (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie Die Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -13,22 % und einem Kurs von 0,873 auf Tradegate (13. November 2024, 09:39 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie um -5,17 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -5,46 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Heidelberger Druckmaschinen bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 278,90 Mio.. Die letzten 9 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 1,5556EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 1,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 2,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von +8,81 %/+117,63 % bedeutet.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie Beiträge: 16.430 Beiträge:

Heidelberg (ots) -- Incoming orders after six months above previous year's level thanks to strongdrupa orders- High order backlog provides sound basis for projected sales volume in secondhalf of the year, capacities being fully utilized- Strong seasonality in financial year, with sales and EBITDA in the first halfof the year within expectations- Packaging solutions segment remains growth driver- Annual forecast confirmedThanks to a high order backlog of EUR 953 million, Heidelberger DruckmaschinenAG (HEIDELBERG) anticipates that the second half of financial year 2024/2025will be strong, while current developments over the quarters reflect thepronounced seasonality that is to be expected. This positive outlook is based onstrong incoming orders in the first half of the year, which are 7.4 percent upon the previous year, at EUR 1.273 billion. Sales of EUR 915 million were withinexpectations, due to purchasing restraint ahead of the drupa trade show(previous year: EUR 1,092 million)."HEIDELBERG is starting a very strong second half of the year. We are nowramping up the utilization of our production capacities so we can work throughour order backlog in the third and fourth quarters quickly and profitably," saysHEIDELBERG CEO Jürgen Otto. "The forecast sales volume for new machines hasalready been almost entirely met with orders and our production operations arerunning at full capacity. We can be confident that we will achieve our targetsfor the year."HEIDELBERG is still particularly strong in and around China. Incoming orders inthe Asia Pacific region recorded the clearest growth in the first six months ofthe current financial year, increasing by approximately 10 percent.Based on strong order levels, the company anticipates a clear increase in salesin the second half of the current financial year in particular. When adjustedfor special items, theEBITDA margin in the first six months of financial year 2024/2025 was 3.4percent (same period of previous year: 9.2 percent) and was impacted inparticular by lower sales in Q1 and by expenses related to drupa. Strict costdiscipline had a positive impact in the reporting period. This is another reasonwhy EBITDA improved significantly compared to the first quarter from EUR -9million to EUR 40 million. During the period under review, there were no specialitems that require adjustment. Compared to the same period of the previous year(EUR 33 million), the result after taxes after six months dropped in line withthe lower adjusted EBITDA to EUR -35 million. In the second quarter, the result