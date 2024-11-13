HEIDELBERG anticipates a very strong second half to financial year 2024/2025 (FOTO)
- Incoming orders after six months above previous year's level thanks to strong
drupa orders
- High order backlog provides sound basis for projected sales volume in second
half of the year, capacities being fully utilized
- Strong seasonality in financial year, with sales and EBITDA in the first half
of the year within expectations
- Packaging solutions segment remains growth driver
- Annual forecast confirmed
Thanks to a high order backlog of EUR 953 million, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
AG (HEIDELBERG) anticipates that the second half of financial year 2024/2025
will be strong, while current developments over the quarters reflect the
pronounced seasonality that is to be expected. This positive outlook is based on
strong incoming orders in the first half of the year, which are 7.4 percent up
on the previous year, at EUR 1.273 billion. Sales of EUR 915 million were within
expectations, due to purchasing restraint ahead of the drupa trade show
(previous year: EUR 1,092 million).
"HEIDELBERG is starting a very strong second half of the year. We are now
ramping up the utilization of our production capacities so we can work through
our order backlog in the third and fourth quarters quickly and profitably," says
HEIDELBERG CEO Jürgen Otto. "The forecast sales volume for new machines has
already been almost entirely met with orders and our production operations are
running at full capacity. We can be confident that we will achieve our targets
for the year."
HEIDELBERG is still particularly strong in and around China. Incoming orders in
the Asia Pacific region recorded the clearest growth in the first six months of
the current financial year, increasing by approximately 10 percent.
Based on strong order levels, the company anticipates a clear increase in sales
in the second half of the current financial year in particular. When adjusted
for special items, the
EBITDA margin in the first six months of financial year 2024/2025 was 3.4
percent (same period of previous year: 9.2 percent) and was impacted in
particular by lower sales in Q1 and by expenses related to drupa. Strict cost
discipline had a positive impact in the reporting period. This is another reason
why EBITDA improved significantly compared to the first quarter from EUR -9
million to EUR 40 million. During the period under review, there were no special
items that require adjustment. Compared to the same period of the previous year
(EUR 33 million), the result after taxes after six months dropped in line with
the lower adjusted EBITDA to EUR -35 million. In the second quarter, the result
