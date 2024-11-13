GEMA files model action to clarify AI providers' remuneration obligations in Europe (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - GEMA is the first collecting society worldwide to file a lawsuit

against a provider of generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems for the

unlicensed use of protected musical works. Specifically, it concerns the US

company OpenAI, the autogenerative chatbot systems operator. GEMA accuses OpenAI

of reproducing protected song lyrics by German authors without having acquired

licenses or paid the authors in question. The aim is to prove that OpenAI

systematically uses GEMA's repertoire to train its systems.



OpenAI has become the world's leading provider in the field of generative AI and

now boasts annual sales over two billion dollars. In 2024, the company is aiming

for sales of up to five billion dollars. Its AI-supported language system or

chatbot, ChatGPT, was trained with copyrighted texts, including song lyrics from

the repertoire of around 95,000 GEMA members. These authors have not yet been

paid for the use of their works.





On November 13, 2024, GEMA therefore filed a lawsuit with the Munich RegionalCourt to enforce its members' claims against the American parent company,OpenAI, LLC, and against OpenAI Ireland Ltd., the chatbot's operator in Europe.The lawsuit's subject is the chatbot's unlicensed reproduction of song lyrics.When simple prompts are entered, the chatbot reproduces the original song lyricswith which the system has obviously been trained.While other internet services pay licensing fees to authors for using theirtexts, OpenAI systematically makes use of the authors' content, deliberatelyinfringing copyrights. Fair remuneration is circumvented.Dr. Tobias Holzmüller, CEO of GEMA, says, "Our members' songs are not free rawmaterial for generative AI systems providers' business models. Anyone who wantsto use these songs must acquire a license and remunerate the authors fairly. Wehave developed a license model for this. We are taking and will always takelegal action against unlicensed use."Numerous well-known German music artists, including Kristina Bach ("Atemlos"),Rolf Zuckowski, Reinhard Mey, Inga Humpe, Thomas Eckert, Ulf Sommer and PeterPlate, as well as their music publishers, support GEMA's lawsuit. Their songlyrics have demonstrably been exploited by the chatbot without remuneration.Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Ralf Weigand says, "Last week, we made it clearwith GEMA's AI Charter that human creative achievements must not be used as afree template for the offerings of AI providers in a deeply commercialexploitation chain. Likewise, we cannot accept that copyright infringementsoccur in the output of chatbots. GEMA's lawsuit sends an important signal: thelivelihood of us creative professionals is at stake."GEMA presented a generative AI licensing model at the end of September. The aimis the fair participation of music creators when their works are used intraining systems, in the generation of new AI songs or as part of AI-generatedmusic content. In the past, GEMA had already informed AI model and systemoperators in writing that they must acquire a license to use GEMA works.GEMA General Counsel Dr. Kai Welp, says, "The new technology presents us withfundamental legal questions that we absolutely must clarify. This is the onlyway we will succeed in establishing a licensing model on the market that strikesa fair balance between creators' and exploiters' interests. Our model proceduremakes a decisive contribution to this. However, it also shows that we areprepared to enforce the rights to which authors are entitled."GEMA's AI Charter calls for a responsible approach to generative AI. Itcomprises ten core principles, including protection of intellectual property,fair participation of creative professionals in value creation, sustainability,and transparency and responsibility from AI providers.GEMA represents the copyrights of around 95,000 members in Germany (composers,lyricists, music publishers) as well as over two million rights holders from allover the world. It is one of the world's largest authors' societies for musicalworks.Note to editorsFAQ on the lawsuit against OpenAI: http://www.gema.de/ai-lawsuitGEMA's AI Charter: http://www.gema.de/ai-charterInformation on the AI licensing model as well as statements, facts and figureson "AI and music" can be found in GEMA's digital AI dossier athttp://www.gema.de/kiYou can find the "AI and music" study (2024) at http://www.gema.de/ai-studyContact:Ursula Goebel, Director of CommunicationsPhone: +49 89 48003-426E-mail: mailto:ugoebel@gema.deChristina Zander, Communications ManagerPhone: +49 170 4155365E-mail: mailto:czander1@gema.de