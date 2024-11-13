    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    GEMA files model action to clarify AI providers' remuneration obligations in Europe (FOTO)

    Munich (ots) - GEMA is the first collecting society worldwide to file a lawsuit
    against a provider of generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems for the
    unlicensed use of protected musical works. Specifically, it concerns the US
    company OpenAI, the autogenerative chatbot systems operator. GEMA accuses OpenAI
    of reproducing protected song lyrics by German authors without having acquired
    licenses or paid the authors in question. The aim is to prove that OpenAI
    systematically uses GEMA's repertoire to train its systems.

    OpenAI has become the world's leading provider in the field of generative AI and
    now boasts annual sales over two billion dollars. In 2024, the company is aiming
    for sales of up to five billion dollars. Its AI-supported language system or
    chatbot, ChatGPT, was trained with copyrighted texts, including song lyrics from
    the repertoire of around 95,000 GEMA members. These authors have not yet been
    paid for the use of their works.

    On November 13, 2024, GEMA therefore filed a lawsuit with the Munich Regional
    Court to enforce its members' claims against the American parent company,
    OpenAI, LLC, and against OpenAI Ireland Ltd., the chatbot's operator in Europe.
    The lawsuit's subject is the chatbot's unlicensed reproduction of song lyrics.
    When simple prompts are entered, the chatbot reproduces the original song lyrics
    with which the system has obviously been trained.

    While other internet services pay licensing fees to authors for using their
    texts, OpenAI systematically makes use of the authors' content, deliberately
    infringing copyrights. Fair remuneration is circumvented.

    Dr. Tobias Holzmüller, CEO of GEMA, says, "Our members' songs are not free raw
    material for generative AI systems providers' business models. Anyone who wants
    to use these songs must acquire a license and remunerate the authors fairly. We
    have developed a license model for this. We are taking and will always take
    legal action against unlicensed use."

    Numerous well-known German music artists, including Kristina Bach ("Atemlos"),
    Rolf Zuckowski, Reinhard Mey, Inga Humpe, Thomas Eckert, Ulf Sommer and Peter
    Plate, as well as their music publishers, support GEMA's lawsuit. Their song
    lyrics have demonstrably been exploited by the chatbot without remuneration.

    Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Ralf Weigand says, "Last week, we made it clear
    with GEMA's AI Charter that human creative achievements must not be used as a
    free template for the offerings of AI providers in a deeply commercial
    exploitation chain. Likewise, we cannot accept that copyright infringements
    occur in the output of chatbots. GEMA's lawsuit sends an important signal: the
    livelihood of us creative professionals is at stake."

    GEMA presented a generative AI licensing model at the end of September. The aim
    is the fair participation of music creators when their works are used in
    training systems, in the generation of new AI songs or as part of AI-generated
    music content. In the past, GEMA had already informed AI model and system
    operators in writing that they must acquire a license to use GEMA works.

    GEMA General Counsel Dr. Kai Welp, says, "The new technology presents us with
    fundamental legal questions that we absolutely must clarify. This is the only
    way we will succeed in establishing a licensing model on the market that strikes
    a fair balance between creators' and exploiters' interests. Our model procedure
    makes a decisive contribution to this. However, it also shows that we are
    prepared to enforce the rights to which authors are entitled."

    GEMA's AI Charter calls for a responsible approach to generative AI. It
    comprises ten core principles, including protection of intellectual property,
    fair participation of creative professionals in value creation, sustainability,
    and transparency and responsibility from AI providers.

    GEMA represents the copyrights of around 95,000 members in Germany (composers,
    lyricists, music publishers) as well as over two million rights holders from all
    over the world. It is one of the world's largest authors' societies for musical
    works.

    FAQ on the lawsuit against OpenAI: http://www.gema.de/ai-lawsuit

    GEMA's AI Charter: http://www.gema.de/ai-charter

    Information on the AI licensing model as well as statements, facts and figures
    on "AI and music" can be found in GEMA's digital AI dossier at
    http://www.gema.de/ki

    You can find the "AI and music" study (2024) at http://www.gema.de/ai-study

