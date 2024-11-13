Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - AI-fluent CMOs are becoming a transformative

force in business; 62% see their influence growing over broader corporate

decisions as their AI implementations look to improve brand experience, as well

as efficiency and effectiveness in marketing.



Infosys Knowledge Institute, a research arm of Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/)

(NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital

services and consulting, today unveiled a global research report titled CMO

Radar 2024. The report reveals that most companies have embedded artificial

intelligence (AI) in their marketing functions and highlights how CMO's AI

fluency (ability to use AI to solve problems) is driving business value and

increasing their influence over corporate decision-making and strategy.





The Infosys CMO Radar 2024 found that while most CMOs are engaging in AI acrossall their main marketing activities, almost half (48%) of AI deploymentsstruggle to deliver business value. It uses these insights to categorize CMOs asLeaders (13%), Learners (60%) or Laggards (27%) in AI fluency, based on theirability to deliver business value from AI across multiple marketing activities.The report identifies that AI-fluent CMOs make data-driven decisions usingpredictive AI to anticipate customer needs, personalize and optimize campaigns,and boost marketing performance. They are also able to better use generative AIto bring together value from data, industry expertise, and creative execution tobuild stronger capabilities, inside-out, within their teams.The CMO Radar 2024 survey was conducted by the Infosys Knowledge Institutepolling 2,600 marketing leaders across industries from Australia, Germany, theNordics, UK, and the US. The research explores the adoption of AI across themarketing lifecycle including for activities such as content creation,conversational agents, sales enablement, personalization, campaign managementand analytics.The research reveals:- 96% of marketing leaders have deployed AI in at least one marketing activity.- 52% of AI marketing deployments generate business value.- 30% of marketing leaders have deployed AI in all seven key marketingactivities.- 62% of CMOs are set to grow their influence over strategic corporatedecisions.The Infosys CMO Radar 2024 found that marketing leaders expect AI to delivermeasurable value in the next 18 months, including double-digit percentage pointboosts in productivity (15 percentage points), cost savings (13 percentagepoints), and speed to market (11 percentage points).