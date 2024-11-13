    73% of enterprises have launched AI, including generative AI, across marketing with 52% of deployments achieving business value

    Infosys CMO Radar

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - AI-fluent CMOs are becoming a transformative
    force in business; 62% see their influence growing over broader corporate
    decisions as their AI implementations look to improve brand experience, as well
    as efficiency and effectiveness in marketing.

    Infosys Knowledge Institute, a research arm of Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/)
    (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital
    services and consulting, today unveiled a global research report titled CMO
    Radar 2024. The report reveals that most companies have embedded artificial
    intelligence (AI) in their marketing functions and highlights how CMO's AI
    fluency (ability to use AI to solve problems) is driving business value and
    increasing their influence over corporate decision-making and strategy.

    The Infosys CMO Radar 2024 found that while most CMOs are engaging in AI across
    all their main marketing activities, almost half (48%) of AI deployments
    struggle to deliver business value. It uses these insights to categorize CMOs as
    Leaders (13%), Learners (60%) or Laggards (27%) in AI fluency, based on their
    ability to deliver business value from AI across multiple marketing activities.

    The report identifies that AI-fluent CMOs make data-driven decisions using
    predictive AI to anticipate customer needs, personalize and optimize campaigns,
    and boost marketing performance. They are also able to better use generative AI
    to bring together value from data, industry expertise, and creative execution to
    build stronger capabilities, inside-out, within their teams.

    The CMO Radar 2024 survey was conducted by the Infosys Knowledge Institute
    polling 2,600 marketing leaders across industries from Australia, Germany, the
    Nordics, UK, and the US. The research explores the adoption of AI across the
    marketing lifecycle including for activities such as content creation,
    conversational agents, sales enablement, personalization, campaign management
    and analytics.

    The research reveals:

    - 96% of marketing leaders have deployed AI in at least one marketing activity.
    - 52% of AI marketing deployments generate business value.
    - 30% of marketing leaders have deployed AI in all seven key marketing
    activities.
    - 62% of CMOs are set to grow their influence over strategic corporate
    decisions.

    The Infosys CMO Radar 2024 found that marketing leaders expect AI to deliver
    measurable value in the next 18 months, including double-digit percentage point
    boosts in productivity (15 percentage points), cost savings (13 percentage
    points), and speed to market (11 percentage points).
