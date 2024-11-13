The Payments Group Holding: Fast-Growing FinTech Transformation Timeline

The Payments Group Holding (PGH) plans to close the acquisition of majority stakes in four internet payment service providers in Q1 2025.

The acquisition involves a cash and treasury share consideration valued at €2.40 per PGH share, with a total transaction volume of €140 million expected for 2025.

PGH's acquisition includes Funanga AG, Campamocha Ltd., and Surfer Rosa Ltd., which collectively operate in 190 countries and are used for payments on numerous apps and websites.

The recently granted e-money license to Calida Financial Ltd. is anticipated to drive additional growth and allow TPG to offer innovative e-money services across Europe.

The acquisition is subject to approval from the Malta Financial Services Authority, with financing talks for the cash portion progressing positively.

The Payments Group Holding is a listed company based in Germany, focusing on embedded financial products and prepaid solutions, and has a history as a venture capital provider.

The next important date, Analyst event, at The Payments Group Holding is on 14.11.2024.

The price of The Payments Group Holding at the time of the news was 1,1500EUR and was down -0,86 % compared with the previous day.





