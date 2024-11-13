PATRIZIA 9M 2024: Extraordinary Items Impact Results Amid Market Recovery
PATRIZIA's financial journey through the first nine months of 2024 reveals a mixed landscape, with challenges from extraordinary items and a sluggish market, yet signs of recovery and increased client interest in real assets.
Foto: PATRIZIA SE
- PATRIZIA's 9M 2024 financial results were affected by extraordinary items and a subdued market environment, though market sentiment is improving.
- Equity raised increased by 168.0% year-on-year to over EUR 0.7bn, indicating stronger client interest in real asset investments.
- Assets under Management (AUM) decreased by 2.3% to EUR 55.9bn due to negative valuation effects, despite positive net effects from closed acquisitions.
- Total service fee income fell by 13.0% to EUR 198.7m, driven by declines in management and performance fees.
- EBITDA decreased to EUR 13.4m, impacted by negative results from a temporarily consolidated at-equity investment and extraordinary items, but PATRIZIA confirms FY 2024 EBITDA guidance of EUR 30.0m - 60.0m.
- PATRIZIA maintains a solid balance sheet with a net equity ratio of over 61% and available liquidity of over EUR 120m, with expectations of a positive impact on Q4 2024 financial results from deconsolidation.
The next important date, PATRIZIA SE | 9M 2024 Interim Statement with Conference Call for Investors and Analysts, at PATRIZIA is on 14.11.2024.
The price of PATRIZIA at the time of the news was 7,1800EUR and was down -1,37 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,2300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,70 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.239,89PKT (-0,30 %).
ISIN:DE000PAT1AG3WKN:PAT1AG
