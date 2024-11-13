Shelly Group Soars: Continuous Growth in First 9 Months of 2024
Shelly Group has shown remarkable growth in 2024, with revenue surging by 47.2% and a user base nearing 1.7 million. The company is set on expanding globally and diversifying its product offerings.
- Shelly Group's revenue increased by 47.2% to EUR 65.0 million in the first nine months of 2024.
- EBIT rose by 29.2% to EUR 15.4 million, with a net profit growth of 38.5% to EUR 13.8 million.
- The Shelly Cloud user base expanded to approximately 1.7 million users by the end of September 2024.
- The company reaffirmed its 2024 outlook, expecting revenue growth to EUR 105.0 million and an EBIT increase to EUR 26.0 million.
- Shelly Group held its first Capital Markets Day, highlighting strategic achievements and growth initiatives.
- The company is focusing on international expansion, product portfolio broadening, and targeting both professional and DIY market segments.
The price of Shelly Group at the time of the news was 35,35EUR and was down -0,70 % compared with the previous day.
-0,70 %
-0,42 %
+4,12 %
+128,06 %
ISIN:BG1100003166WKN:A2DGX9
