    SMA Solar Technology Cuts Sales & Earnings Forecast Amid Market Slowdown

    SMA Solar Technology AG faces financial challenges as market conditions weaken, prompting a revised sales forecast and significant restructuring efforts, including substantial job cuts and financial adjustments.

    Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
    • SMA Solar Technology AG reduces sales and earnings guidance due to a sustained market slowdown in the Home and Commercial & Industrial segments.
    • The restructuring and transformation program announced in September 2024 results in one-off effects, including inventory value adjustments and restructuring expenditures estimated at €100 million to €140 million.
    • Additional accounting depreciation and amortization will lead to a further estimated €20 million to €30 million reduction in EBIT.
    • The Managing Board expects EBITDA to range between minus €20 million to €20 million and EBIT between minus €100 million to minus €50 million.
    • Group revenue is adjusted downwards to a range of €1,450 million to €1,500 million due to market weakness.
    • Cost-saving measures will result in necessary job cuts affecting up to 1,100 full-time positions worldwide.

    The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report January-September 2024, at SMA Solar Technology is on 14.11.2024.

    The price of SMA Solar Technology at the time of the news was 13,860EUR and was up +1,24 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -8,01 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.235,59PKT (-0,33 %).


    SMA Solar Technology

    -5,41 %
    -14,38 %
    -21,35 %
    -40,95 %
    -75,84 %
    -73,58 %
    -58,57 %
    -29,47 %
    -61,41 %
