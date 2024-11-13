SMA Solar Technology Cuts Sales & Earnings Forecast Amid Market Slowdown

SMA Solar Technology AG reduces sales and earnings guidance due to a sustained market slowdown in the Home and Commercial & Industrial segments.

The restructuring and transformation program announced in September 2024 results in one-off effects, including inventory value adjustments and restructuring expenditures estimated at €100 million to €140 million.

Additional accounting depreciation and amortization will lead to a further estimated €20 million to €30 million reduction in EBIT.

The Managing Board expects EBITDA to range between minus €20 million to €20 million and EBIT between minus €100 million to minus €50 million.

Group revenue is adjusted downwards to a range of €1,450 million to €1,500 million due to market weakness.

Cost-saving measures will result in necessary job cuts affecting up to 1,100 full-time positions worldwide.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report January-September 2024, at SMA Solar Technology is on 14.11.2024.

The price of SMA Solar Technology at the time of the news was 13,860EUR and was up +1,24 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -8,01 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.235,59PKT (-0,33 %).





