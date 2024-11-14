SMA Cuts 2024 Forecast, Unveils Restructuring Plan After Q3 Results
SMA Solar Technology AG faces a challenging year as sales and profitability decline sharply, prompting a major restructuring effort. The company adjusts its outlook amid a shrinking order backlog.
Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
- SMA Solar Technology AG reported sales of €1,059.7 million for the first nine months of 2024, down from €1,337.4 million in the same period of 2023.
- EBITDA decreased to €83.5 million, compared to €231.2 million in the previous year, reflecting a significant drop in profitability.
- The order backlog was €1.44 billion as of September 30, 2024, down from €2.02 billion a year earlier.
- The company initiated a restructuring and transformation program aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiency, potentially affecting up to 1,100 jobs globally.
- Full-year guidance was adjusted to sales between €1,450 million and €1,500 million, with EBITDA expected to range from -€20 million to €20 million.
- Net income fell to €34.7 million, down from €180.4 million in the previous year, with earnings per share dropping to €1.00 from €5.20.
The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report January-September 2024, at SMA Solar Technology is on 14.11.2024.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.235,59PKT (-0,33 %).
