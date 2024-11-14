MPC Capital: Strong Q3 Growth Momentum Continues
MPC Capital is riding a wave of growth in 2024, with management fees up 16% and EBT soaring by 33%. The company is making strides in offshore wind services and sustainable investments.
- Recurring management fees for MPC Capital increased by 16% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2024, while transaction fees remained stable.
- Earnings before taxes (EBT) grew by 33% to EUR 20.4 million in the first nine months of 2024.
- MPC Capital entered the offshore wind service business, focusing on Maritime and Energy Infrastructure.
- The company confirmed its guidance for the full year 2024, expecting EBT between EUR 23 million and EUR 25 million.
- MPC Capital's co-investment portfolio generated significant income, with a market value of EUR 166 million as of September 30, 2024.
- The company launched a new investment platform for offshore service vessels, securing the construction of six emission-free vessels with an investment volume of around EUR 130 million.
