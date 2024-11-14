Brockhaus Technologies: Strong 9M 2024 Growth & Profit, Forecast Confirmed

Brockhaus Technologies AG reported a 23% increase in group revenue to €175.3 million and a 25% rise in adjusted EBITDA to €68.0 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Free cash flow before taxes surged by 60% to €26.2 million, while adjusted earnings per share rose by 12% to €1.42.

The Bikeleasing segment experienced significant growth, with revenue up 34% and adjusted EBITDA up 27% compared to the previous year.

IHSE's order backlog reached €8.3 million, indicating strong demand driven by new product standards, despite a 17.8% decline in revenue for the segment.

The group's net debt decreased from 0.87x to 0.56x of adjusted pro forma LTM EBITDA, reflecting improved financial health.

The 2024 revenue forecast remains unchanged, expecting growth between €220 million and €240 million, with adjusted EBITDA projected at €80 million to €90 million.

The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 24,050EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,21 % since publication.





