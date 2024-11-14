Brockhaus Technologies: Strong 9M 2024 Growth & Profit, Forecast Confirmed
Brockhaus Technologies AG has demonstrated robust financial performance in 2024, with impressive revenue and EBITDA growth, strong cash flow, and strategic advancements across its segments.
- Brockhaus Technologies AG reported a 23% increase in group revenue to €175.3 million and a 25% rise in adjusted EBITDA to €68.0 million for the first nine months of 2024.
- Free cash flow before taxes surged by 60% to €26.2 million, while adjusted earnings per share rose by 12% to €1.42.
- The Bikeleasing segment experienced significant growth, with revenue up 34% and adjusted EBITDA up 27% compared to the previous year.
- IHSE's order backlog reached €8.3 million, indicating strong demand driven by new product standards, despite a 17.8% decline in revenue for the segment.
- The group's net debt decreased from 0.87x to 0.56x of adjusted pro forma LTM EBITDA, reflecting improved financial health.
- The 2024 revenue forecast remains unchanged, expecting growth between €220 million and €240 million, with adjusted EBITDA projected at €80 million to €90 million.
