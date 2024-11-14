CEWE Stiftung: Earnings Surge Confirms 2024 Targets

CEWE's group turnover for the first nine months of 2024 increased by 6.3% to 481.6 million euros, and EBIT rose by 3.2 million euros to 5.5 million euros.

The photofinishing segment saw a turnover increase of 8.5% to 396.3 million euros, with EBIT improving by 3.1 million euros to 4.9 million euros.

The Commercial Online-Print segment experienced a slight turnover decline of 3.0% to 64.2 million euros, but EBIT improved by 0.5 million euros to 2.0 million euros.

CEWE's retail business achieved a slight turnover reduction of 3.4% to 21.0 million euros, with an improvement in EBIT by 0.1 million euros to -0.3 million euros.

CEWE confirmed its 2024 targets, expecting group turnover between 770 to 820 million euros and EBIT between 77 to 87 million euros, with planned investments of approximately 60 million euros.

The equity ratio increased to 65.8%, and the return on capital employed (ROCE) rose to 18.8% as of September 30, 2024.

The next important date, Publication of the Q3 2024 Interim Statement, at CEWE Stiftung is on 14.11.2024.

The price of CEWE Stiftung at the time of the news was 98,75EUR and was down -0,05 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 98,70EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.235,59PKT (-0,33 %).





