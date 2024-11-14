Wacker Neuson Reveals 9-Month Results, Targets 2025 Profit Boost
Facing challenging market conditions, the Wacker Neuson Group reported a revenue dip for the first nine months of 2024, while strategic initiatives aim to steer the company towards improved profitability.
Foto: Wolfilser - stock.adobe.com
- Wacker Neuson Group's revenue for the first nine months of 2024 was EUR 1,722.4 million, a decrease of 14.5% compared to the previous year.
- The EBIT margin for the first nine months of 2024 was 6.3%, down from 11.9% in the same period of 2023.
- Free cash flow increased to EUR 91.5 million at the end of the first nine months of 2024, driven by a reduction in net working capital.
- The "Fit for 2025" initiative includes sales and cost-reduction measures to improve profitability.
- The full-year 2024 revenue guidance was adjusted to EUR 2,200-2,300 million, with an EBIT margin of 5.5-6.5%, due to weak market conditions.
- Revenue declines were observed across all regions, with Europe down 12.1%, the Americas down 20.3%, and Asia-Pacific down 30.1%.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Wacker Neuson is on 14.11.2024.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.235,59PKT (-0,33 %).
-7,94 %
-11,71 %
-13,89 %
-13,54 %
-27,46 %
-53,63 %
-23,89 %
-24,58 %
-47,83 %
ISIN:DE000WACK012WKN:WACK01
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte