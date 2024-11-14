    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Wacker Neuson Reveals 9-Month Results, Targets 2025 Profit Boost

    Facing challenging market conditions, the Wacker Neuson Group reported a revenue dip for the first nine months of 2024, while strategic initiatives aim to steer the company towards improved profitability.

    Foto: Wolfilser - stock.adobe.com
    • Wacker Neuson Group's revenue for the first nine months of 2024 was EUR 1,722.4 million, a decrease of 14.5% compared to the previous year.
    • The EBIT margin for the first nine months of 2024 was 6.3%, down from 11.9% in the same period of 2023.
    • Free cash flow increased to EUR 91.5 million at the end of the first nine months of 2024, driven by a reduction in net working capital.
    • The "Fit for 2025" initiative includes sales and cost-reduction measures to improve profitability.
    • The full-year 2024 revenue guidance was adjusted to EUR 2,200-2,300 million, with an EBIT margin of 5.5-6.5%, due to weak market conditions.
    • Revenue declines were observed across all regions, with Europe down 12.1%, the Americas down 20.3%, and Asia-Pacific down 30.1%.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Wacker Neuson is on 14.11.2024.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.235,59PKT (-0,33 %).


