Orascom Development Unveils Strong 9M 2024 Financial Results
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) navigated a challenging landscape in 2024, achieving notable financial growth despite geopolitical tensions and currency devaluation.
- Orascom Development Holding (ODH) reported a 7.6% increase in revenue to CHF 437 million and a 16.5% rise in adjusted EBITDA to CHF 129 million for the first nine months of 2024.
- The company faced challenges such as geopolitical tensions and the devaluation of the Egyptian Pound, resulting in a non-cash foreign exchange loss of CHF 40.5 million.
- Real estate sales reached CHF 617 million, marking a 32% increase, with strong performance in destinations like El Gouna and Luštica Bay.
- ODH's hotel segment maintained stable revenues at CHF 107.6 million, despite the devaluation of the Egyptian Pound affecting financial performance.
- The commercial assets segment saw a 12% revenue increase to CHF 57 million, with adjusted EBITDA growing by 70% to CHF 10.2 million.
- Subsequent events include the sale of a land plot in El Gouna for CHF 33 million and a CHF 100 million bond refinancing with a 4.0% coupon.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Orascom Development Holding is on 14.11.2024.
