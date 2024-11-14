STRABAG SE: Strong Order Growth in First 9 Months of 2024

STRABAG SE reported strong order growth in the first nine months of 2024, with an order backlog increase of 8% to €25.3 billion since December 31, 2023.

The output volume remained stable at a high level of €13.6 billion during the first nine months of 2024.

The company confirmed its 2024 outlook, expecting an output volume of around €19.4 billion and an EBIT margin of at least 4%.

The largest output volume increases were recorded in Poland, Germany, and Italy, while declines were noted in Austria and Hungary.

The average number of employees increased by 2% to 77,953 FTEs, with significant growth in Germany and the Benelux countries.

STRABAG SE is focusing on projects related to the energy transition, with significant acquisitions in Germany for bridge construction and grid expansion.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at STRABAG is on 14.11.2024.

The price of STRABAG at the time of the news was 37,68EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 37,65EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,07 % since publication.





