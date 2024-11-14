E.ON Boosts Investments, Confirms 2024 Outlook

E.ON increased its investments by 20% year-over-year, investing €4.7 billion in the first nine months of 2024, with €3.6 billion allocated to the Energy Networks business.

E.ON's adjusted Group EBITDA for the first nine months of 2024 was €6.7 billion, and adjusted Group net income was €2.2 billion, both in line with expectations.

The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, expecting an adjusted Group EBITDA of €8.8 to €9.0 billion and adjusted Group net income of €2.8 to €3.0 billion for 2024.

About 75% of E.ON's external financing requirements for 2024 are covered by green bonds, with pre-financing for 2025 further expanded.

E.ON plans to invest a total of €42 billion in the energy transition across Europe between 2024 and 2028, focusing on a secure, competitive, and sustainable energy system.

E.ON's investments in Energy Retail rose by over 40% to €390 million, driven by improvements in customer service, digital offerings, and e-mobility infrastructure expansion.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at E.ON is on 14.11.2024.

The price of E.ON at the time of the news was 11,725EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,64 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 18.974,00PKT (-0,10 %).





