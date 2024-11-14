GFT Technologies: Sustaining Strong Growth Momentum

GFT Technologies SE reported a 10% revenue growth to EUR 646 million in the first nine months of 2024, with adjusted EBIT also increasing by 10% to EUR 57 million.

The company’s generative AI product, GFT AI Impact, is gaining traction, with 10 new clients and over 170 licenses sold in the last quarter.

GFT's client base expanded in the USA and UK, highlighted by a major deal with Sophos Solutions at Bancolombia.

The outlook for 2024 has been amended, now anticipating revenue of EUR 865 million and adjusted EBIT of EUR 77 million, reflecting a slight decrease from previous estimates.

GFT experienced strong growth in the banking sector (14%) and Continental Europe (16%), while the insurance sector saw a 3% decline year-on-year.

The company has entered a collaboration with NVIDIA to enhance AI solutions for financial services and manufacturing, and has been recognized as a Technology Leader in Digital Banking Services for the third consecutive year.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at GFT Technologies is on 14.11.2024.

The price of GFT Technologies at the time of the news was 19,410EUR and was down -1,07 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,150EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,34 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.235,59PKT (-0,33 %).





