Hapag-Lloyd Reports Strong Results for First Three Quarters of 2024

Hapag-Lloyd achieved a Group EBITDA of USD 3.6 billion and a Group EBIT of USD 1.9 billion in the first nine months of 2024, despite lower freight rates and increased transport expenses.

Transport volumes in the Liner Shipping segment increased by 5% to 9.3 million TEU, although segment revenues fell by 2% due to a lower average freight rate.

The Terminals & Infrastructure segment saw a significant increase in sales and earnings, with EBITDA rising to USD 114 million and EBIT to USD 56 million.

Hapag-Lloyd commissioned a newbuild program for 24 ships to modernize and decarbonize its fleet, aiming to secure long-term competitiveness.

The Executive Board raised its earnings forecast for 2024, expecting Group EBITDA between USD 4.6 to 5.0 billion and Group EBIT between USD 2.4 to 2.8 billion, despite uncertainties.

Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies, with a fleet of 292 container ships and a transport capacity of 2.3 million TEU, operating 113 liner services worldwide.

