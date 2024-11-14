Vienna Int'l Airport: Passenger, Revenue & Profit Surge in Q1-3/2024

Positive passenger growth in Q1-3/2024: +9.1% to 31.6 million passengers in the Flughafen Wien Group, with Vienna site growth of +7.2% to 24.1 million passengers.

Financial improvements despite higher costs: Revenue increased by 13.3% to €792.5 million, EBITDA improved by 10.8% to €368.1 million, and net profit rose by 19.4% to €207.0 million.

October 2024 saw 3.8 million passengers in the Group (+8.0%) and 3.0 million at Vienna site (+7.8%).

2024 passenger forecast: Over 39 million passengers expected in the Flughafen Wien Group and over 30 million at Vienna Airport, with revenue surpassing €1 billion.

Investments to exceed €200 million in 2024, focusing on the Southern Terminal Expansion and new company relocations, creating additional jobs.

Strategic investments in Malta and Kosice airports showed strong passenger growth, with Malta Airport up 15.5% and Kosice Airport up 9.4% in Q1-3/2024.

The price of Vienna International Airport at the time of the news was 53,10EUR and was down -0,19 % compared with the previous day.






